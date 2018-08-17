A man has been charged with the murder of Simone Kerr, who appeared on this year’s series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. The 31-year-old nurse, who was a member of the NHS choir B Positive, was fatally stabbed at her home in Battersea, south-west London on Wednesday.

NHS/PA Simone Kerr has died after being stabbed

Police and emergency services, including an air ambulance were called to Grayshott Road just after 12.30pm on Wednesday. Desmond Sylva, 40, was charged with her murder on Thursday night. He will appear before magistrates in Wimbledon this morning (Friday 17 August). Scotland Yard confirmed that are not looking for any other suspects. As a member of B Positive, Simone made it through to the final of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in June, after being chosen as the judges’ Wild Card act.

The vocal harmony group’s rendition of ‘Rise Up’ had the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Williams, and the audience in tears. They eventually lost out to Lost Voice Guy in the live final. The nurse from London’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital had previously revealed how her six-year-old son Kavele died from sickle cell disease in 2015. She joined the choir soon after his death to help raise awareness about blood conditions and the need for more donors. Writing in a blog on the NHS website, she opened up about her son’s condition after he was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at birth. She said: “I got to spend six wonderful years watching Kavele grow and though there were a handful of hospitalisations in his short life, I was positive that he would live a full life into adulthood. I lost him in 2015.” Simonne added: “Singing can be such an uplifting experience so joining the B Positive choir seemed the obvious way to raise awareness of the urgent need for more young and black people to give blood while doing something positive and motivational.” A ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear that Simonne Kerr has died. Our thoughts and condolences are with Simonne’s family and friends during this difficult and devastating time.”