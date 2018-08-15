Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Woman Stabbed To Death in Battersea

Google Street View Emergency services were called to an address in Grayshott Road, Battersea (file picture)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a home in Battersea.

Police and emergency services, including an air ambulance were called to Grayshott Road in the south west London suburb just after 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The woman was aged in her 30s and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3183/15Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.