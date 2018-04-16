It might be into its twelfth year, but ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is showing no signs of slowing down, following its series launch over the weekend.

On Saturday (14 April), the new series kicked off on ITV, with the opening episode swiftly becoming the channel’s most-watched entertainment show of the year so far.

As revealed by Telly Mix, an average of 8.3 million people tuned in to see the first round of auditions this weekend, with a peak of 9.6 million over the course of the 85-minute episode.