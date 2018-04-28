‘Britain’s Got Talent’ viewers saw the second golden buzzer of the series awarded on Saturday (28 April) night, when a father-son duo seriously impressed the panel. Tim Goodacre, 43, and his 12-year-old son Jack were the final act to take to the stage in the auditions episode and explained to the judges that they’d be performing an original track together.

Tom Dymond/REX/Shutterstock Tim and Jack

“It’s a father and son song,” Tim said of their self-penned tune ‘The Lucky Ones’. “It’s a family song.” “It’s about how lucky we are to have what we have,” Jack summed up. Performing with acoustic guitars, it didn’t take long for the adorable pair to win over the panel and the audience. When they finished, they were met with hordes of applause and before anyone could even offer a critique, Simon Cowell reached over and pressed the golden buzzer, granting the duo a place in the live semi-finals.

Making his way up to congratulate Tim and Jack, Simon said: “You are special, that was fantastic. “I love that song, it’s just magic. It reminded me of me and my boy [Eric].” “I was a mess through the whole thing, it was an amazing golden buzzer,” Amanda Holden later added, before Alesha Dixon declared Tim and Jack “by farther coolest father and son act we’ve had”. The first golden buzzer of the series was awarded two weeks ago, when magician Marc Spelmann left Ant and Dec spellbound with his surprisingly emotional tricks. Last week’s episode was also a tear-jerker, as Manchester bombing survivor Hollie Booth auditioned with her dance troupe.