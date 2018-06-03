The Lost Voice Guy - aka Lee Ridley - beat 10 other acts as they went head-to-head during Sunday night’s final.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has crowned comedian Lost Voice Guy the winner of this year’s series.

Fellow comic Robert White finished in second place, with David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer act Donchez Dacres coming third.

Lost Voice Guy, who has cerebral palsy and uses computer technology to be able to speak, had the judges and the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo rolling around the aisles with laughter following his final performance.

His win marks the first time in the ITV talent show’s 12-year history that a comedian has ever won.

After the result was announced, Lee said: “I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public. I have got so much love from them all and I am so grateful.”

He said he was looking forward to performing for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance as part of his prize, joking he “loved it when she sang ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.”

As well as a spot on the Royal Variety bill, he has also bagged a £250,000 cash prize.