‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has crowned comedian Lost Voice Guy the winner of this year’s series.
The Lost Voice Guy - aka Lee Ridley - beat 10 other acts as they went head-to-head during Sunday night’s final.
Fellow comic Robert White finished in second place, with David Walliams’s Golden Buzzer act Donchez Dacres coming third.
Lost Voice Guy, who has cerebral palsy and uses computer technology to be able to speak, had the judges and the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo rolling around the aisles with laughter following his final performance.
His win marks the first time in the ITV talent show’s 12-year history that a comedian has ever won.
After the result was announced, Lee said: “I have been blown away by the support of the judges and the general public. I have got so much love from them all and I am so grateful.”
He said he was looking forward to performing for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance as part of his prize, joking he “loved it when she sang ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.”
As well as a spot on the Royal Variety bill, he has also bagged a £250,000 cash prize.
Simon Cowell remarked he was “so proud” of Lee, and also took a moment at the end of the show to congratulate presenter Declan Donnelly for hosting the live semi-finals solo this week.
He has been without regular co-host Ant McPartlin, as he has stepped out of the limelight following his conviction for drink driving earlier this year.