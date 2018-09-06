British Airways has said police are investigating the online theft of customer data that “compromised” around 380,000 payment cards.

The airline said the personal and financial details of customers who made bookings on its website or app from 10.58pm on August 21 until 9.45pm on September 5 had been compromised.

The airline has urged customers affected to contact their banks or credit card providers.

BA said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details, adding that it was investigating the security breach as a matter of urgency.

Alex Cruz, chairman and chief executive of the airline, said it was “deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused”.