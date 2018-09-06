British Airways has said police are investigating the online theft of customer data that “compromised” around 380,000 payment cards.
The airline said the personal and financial details of customers who made bookings on its website or app from 10.58pm on August 21 until 9.45pm on September 5 had been compromised.
The airline has urged customers affected to contact their banks or credit card providers.
BA said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details, adding that it was investigating the security breach as a matter of urgency.
Alex Cruz, chairman and chief executive of the airline, said it was “deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused”.
A statement said: "British Airways is investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from its website, ba.com and the airline's mobile app. The stolen data did not include travel or passport details.
"From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on ba.com and the airline's app were compromised.
“The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally.
“British Airways is communicating with affected customers and we advise any customers who believe they may have been affected by this incident to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their recommended advice.
“We have notified the police and relevant authorities.”
