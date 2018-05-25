Information Commissioner Will Probe 'Data Breach' At Jaguar Land Rover Plant

Britain’s data watchdog is to probe an apparent leak of employee data at Jaguar Land Rover’s West Midlands factory.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said on Friday that it will look into the situation at the luxury car maker’s Solihull site after HuffPost UK reported personal data was being circulated amongst the workforce.

An ICO spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving Jaguar Land Rover and will be making enquiries.”

The breach affected agency staff at German logistics firm DHL, which works with Jaguar to deliver parts to car assembly lines.

HuffPost obtained documents which revealed the personal data of 647 staff employed by DHL via an agency called Staffline.

The documents appeared to have been compiled in preparation for mass redundancies.