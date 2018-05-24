Concerned Jaguar Land Rover Plant Workers Learn Of Their Fate In Huge ‘Data Leak’

An apparent data breach at Jaguar Land Rover’s West Midlands factory has disclosed the personal information of hundreds of workers and revealed their possible fate amid mass redundancies.

Documents containing the details of 647 agency staff at the luxury car firm’s Solihull site have been widely shared among the workforce.

The files, obtained by HuffPost UK, contain the names, payroll numbers, disciplinary records and even the number of sick days taken by staff.

Another leaked list shows whether workers have been injured or if they have a disability.

One file, titled “release list”, shows hundreds of staff marked with red lines – suggesting they will be let go.

Some of the documents contain “leave dates” for staff as early as Friday this week.

But one worried worker said they have yet to be formally told about specific redundancies since cuts were announced in April.

The worker said: “It’s disgusting really. People are walking round telling each other when they are leaving the business.

“It’s embarrassing for everyone. You’re driving round with people knowing you’re going to lose your job.

“It’s all you can see, everyone just looking at the documents, discussing it with each other.

“I am worried, there is information against some people’s names but nothing against mine.”