Two Britons accused of being members of Islamic State’s notorious “Beatles” cell have complained that they are unable to get a fair trial because the British government has stripped them of their citizenship.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, who are said to have been members of the brutal quartet of IS executioners in Syria and Iraq, also described the execution of hostages as “regrettable”.

The pair spoke to the Associated Press (AP) from a cell in northern Syria, where they have been held since being detained by Kurdish militia in January.

Their capture sparked a row over whether they should be returned to the UK for trial or tried where their alleged crimes were committed.

Elsheikh told AP the “illegal” revocation of the pair’s citizenship exposes them to “rendition and torture”.

He added: “Being taken to any foreign land and treated in anyway and having nobody to vouch for you.

“When you have these two guys who don’t even have any citizenship... if we just disappear one day, where is my mum going to go and say where is my son.”