A British couple have died while on holiday at a Thomas Cook resort in Egypt.

The couple, from Burnley, died while staying in Hurghada by the Red Sea.

One of them was a long-serving Thomas Cook employee.

A statement from Thomas Cook UK chief Ingo Burmester said: “We are deeply saddened by the deaths of two of our customers while on holiday in in Hurghada in Egypt, one of whom was a loyal and long-serving member of our Thomas Cook family.

“Our focus is on fully supporting their loved ones. We are urgently investigating with the hotel and supporting the local authorities.”

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in Hurghada, Egypt and we are in contact with the local tour operator.”

Details of their deaths have not been released and an investigation is underway.

The news comes as Egypt struggles to revive a tourism industry hurt by security threats and years of political upheaval.