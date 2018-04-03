Four Members Of British Family Killed In Florida Car Crash

Four members of a British family have been killed in a car crash as they returned from the Kennedy Space Centre, police in Florida have said.

Titusville Police Department said the incident happened at around 6pm on Monday on Sisson Road, and saw a Mitsubishi sedan hit by a Ford pick-up.

Adam Stephenson, 30, Maryanne Stephenson, 29, Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn Stephenson, 56, all from Bristol, died their rental car collided with the pick-up truck at an intersection.

A fifth member of the family, a son of Brian and Sheralyn, was also on the holiday but not in the car at the time.