British Girl, 9, Dies On Spanish Holiday After Eating Ice Cream

A nine-year-old British girl has died while on holiday in Spain’s Costa del Sol after eating an ice cream.

The unnamed child is thought to have suffered anaphylactic shock, caused by an allergy to milk and nuts, the Spanish newspaper Diario Sur reported.

She was rushed from her hotel in Mijas to the Costa del Sol Hospital shortly after the incident occurred on Saturday.

She was later transferred to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga, where she died on Monday afternoon.

According to El Mundo news, an investigation into the death has been opened.