British Snowboarder Suffocates After Falling Head-First Into Snow In France

A British snowboarder has died after falling head-first into snow and suffocating in France.

The unidentified 25-year-old was working in the French Alps resort of Meribel when the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, according to French media.

The Le Dauphine Libere newspaper reported: “The man is believed to have died by asphyxiation, not being able to release himself after having fallen head first into the snow.”

An investigation into the man’s death has been launched.

Meribel is where Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher hit his head and fell into a coma in 2013.