Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl are among supermarkets that are “increasingly squeezing the price they pay their suppliers” leaving people trapped in poverty, Oxfam has claimed. The analysis found that across 12 common food products, including tea, orange juice and bananas UK supermarkets receive almost ten times more of the checkout price than the small-scale farmers and workers who produce them. In a report, the charity says “millions” of people overseas producing food for sale on the UK market are therefore being trapped in poverty, with some facing “brutal” working conditions and others going hungry. The charity said it surveyed hundreds of small-scale farmers and workers in supermarket supply chains across five countries and found that many people were struggling to feed themselves and their families or to earn a “basic standard of living.” For example, in looking at grape workers in South Africa and seafood processors in Thailand it found over 90% said they hadn’t enough to eat. Oxfam claimed there was a “striking gap” between the policies of British supermarkets now and what they needed to do to to ensure that human and labour rights are “fully respected” in their supply chains. It also claimed to have found instances of female workers facing “routine” discrimination.

