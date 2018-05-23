Greenpeace Are About To 'Name And Shame' Every Supermarket's Approach To Plastic

Greenpeace and The Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) are currently in the process of conducting a survey of the main UK grocery retailers’ use of single use plastic – and how they’re planning to reduce it.

Amid Iceland’s bottle recycling reverse vending machines, Morrison’s bring-your-own Tupperware scheme and the supermarket ‘plastic pact,’ it’s hoped that this renewed pressure on supermarkets will continue to drive the momentum towards reducing single use plastics.

The results, due in autumn, will be obtained via a survey which has been sent out to the 11 biggest supermarkets. This will ask them to detail their plastic use as it stands, their targets for reduction and how they intend to meet these.