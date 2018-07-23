Channel 7 Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Cape Solander, Australia, where a British teenager died

A British teenager has reportedly died after falling up to 65ft while taking a selfie from a popular whale-watching clifftop in Australia.

The unnamed 18-year-old was said to have been with friends when he fell to his death at Cape Solander, 38kms south of Sydney, on Monday.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the teenager was taking a selfie when he lost his footing around 3.30pm local time.

He was said to have been visiting the tourist hotspot from overseas with 15 others. ABC suggested the teenager was part of a religious group.

The youth is the second person to fall from the cliff in the last six weeks.

When the teenager’s friends were unable to reach him emergency services were called and he was later pulled unconscious from the water by Marine Area Command officers.