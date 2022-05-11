British Troops Could Be Sent To Sweden If It Is Attacked By Russia, PM Suggests

Boris Johnsonnand Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson attend a joint press conference in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, May 11, 2022 in Harpsund, Sweden. Pool via Getty Images

British troops could be sent to Sweden if it is attacked by Russia in the future, Boris Johnson has suggested.

The prime minister said the government would give the country “whatever is requested” as part of a new security agreement.

The deal, which Johnson signed with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson today, says: “Should either country suffer a disaster or attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden will, upon request from the affected country assist each other in a variety of ways, which may include military means.”

It comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and moves by Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

Asked at a press conference whether the agreement include British troops being deployed to Sweden if the country is attacked by Russia, Johnson said: “What matters primarily is what Sweden decides to request.”

He added: “In the event of a disaster or an attack on Sweden, the UK would come to the assistance of Sweden with whatever Sweden requested.”

Earlier, the PM had said: “This week, many of us have been paying tribute to the brave men and women who secured victory and peace in Europe 77 years ago.

“So, it’s a sad irony that we’ve been forced to discuss how best to fortify our shared defences against the empty conceit of a 21st century tyrant.”

At the same press conference, Johnson said he wanted to “move on” from the partygate row which has engulfed his leadership.

The row was reignited earlier this week when Keir Starmer said he would resign as Labour leader if fined by Durham police over claims he also broke lockdown laws,

