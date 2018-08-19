British Woman Who Fell From Cruise Ship Rescued From Adriatic Sea After Being Stranded For 10 Hours

HRT The British woman speaking to reporters after being rescued from the sea near the coast of Croatia.

A British woman was rescued from the sea on Sunday after falling from a cruise ship off the coast of Croatia and being stranded in the water for 10 hours.

The 46-year-old woman, who only gave her name as Kay, fell into the Adriatic Sea, about 60 miles from the shore, at about midnight on Saturday.

In still photographs released by Croatia’s defence ministry, the woman is seen climbing on board the “Cavtat” coastguard vessel.

She was later pictured seated and smiling with her rescuers.

The woman fell from the Norwegian Star cruiser, according to a statement released by the ministry.