British Woman Who Fell From Cruise Ship Rescued From Adriatic Sea After Being Stranded For 10 Hours

A British woman was rescued from the sea on Sunday after falling from a cruise ship off the coast of Croatia and being stranded in the water for 10 hours.
The 46-year-old woman, who only gave her name as Kay, fell into the Adriatic Sea, about 60 miles from the shore, at about midnight on Saturday.
In still photographs released by Croatia’s defence ministry, the woman is seen climbing on board the “Cavtat” coastguard vessel.
She was later pictured seated and smiling with her rescuers.
The woman fell from the Norwegian Star cruiser, according to a statement released by the ministry.
They said she was found in a good condition 1,300 metres from where she originally fell into the sea and was taken to hospital in the city of Pula by boat.
Speaking to reporters after being rescued, she said she was “very lucky to be alive”.
She told Croatian news channel HRT: “I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me.”
A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said: “We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive, is currently in stable condition and has been taken ashore in Croatia for further treatment.
“We are very happy that the individual, who is a UK resident, is now safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family.”