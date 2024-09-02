Britney Spears Sets The Record Straight On Latest Movie Claims

Britney Spears pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

Britney Spears has set the record straight amid rumours she’s returning to the world of film.

The chart-topping singer and Crossroads star released her long-awaited memoir The Woman In Me last year, with reports claiming last month that the book had been acquired to adapt for the big screen.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures snagged the rights to Britney’s book, with Jon M Chu, who helmed the upcoming Wicked movie, reportedly attached to direct.

However, according to Britney herself, she’s working on something rather different with the Crazy Rich Asians director.

“The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story,” she insisted in an Instagram post over the weekend. “It’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character!!!

“It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu!!!”

Jon M Chu via Associated Press

Britney’s post has led to speculation online that she might play the narrator in Jon’s forthcoming film version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, which was first revealed to be in the works last year.

The Piece Of Me singer made her film debut in the 2003 movie Crossroads, and later played herself in the comedies Austin Powers In Goldmember and Goldmember.

She also acted in the TV shows Will & Grace, How I Met Your Mother, The Simpsons, Jane The Virgin and Glee.

Britney has largely been keeping herself out of the spotlight since the conservatorship she was under for over a decade was terminated in 2021.

However, she has released a handful of singles, including the Elton John collaboration Hold Me Closer and the defiant Mind Your Business, which was a collaboration with Will.i.am.

Interestingly, Elton announced he was producing an animated version of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat back in 2017.