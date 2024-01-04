Britney Spears Makes Her Feelings Very Clear Amid Reports She's Preparing To Release New Music

Britney Spears on stage at the 2016 VMAs Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Britney Spears has made it clear she has no intention of returning to the music scene, despite what you may have read recently.

Over the weekend, The Sun published a story claiming that the chart-topping star was gearing up to begin work on a new album, which would be not only her first in eight years, but her first since the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008 came to an end.

According to the tabloid, British singer Charli XCX was working on songs for the release, while Page Six later claimed that Britney would once again be teaming up with songwriter Julia Michaels, who previously co-wrote her single Slumber Party.

However, in a post on Instagram (where else?), Britney rubbished these claims.

“Just so we’re clear, most of the news is trash!!!” she insisted. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!

“For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me… I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

The post also shot down rumours that Britney’s book was released “without my approval” maintaining: “That’s far from the truth.”

Britney has recently collaborated with Sir Elton John and Will.i.am on the singles Hold Me Closer and Mind Your Business, released in 2022 and 2023, respectively.