21 Things Everyone Seeing Britney Spears At Brighton Pride Is Currently Experiencing

Far be it for us to declare a pop emergency, but it’s almost time for Britney Spears to grace Brighton Pride with her presence, and to be quite honest, we are beside ourselves with excitement.

However, with thousands set to descend on the seaside town this Saturday for the biggest celebration in the British LGBTQ calendar, we are certainly not alone.

Britney fans up and down the country are currently going through a range of emotions in the lead up to the big day, of which we’re sure these 21 are bound to feature...

1. Current status every time the words ‘Brighton’ and ‘Pride’ pop into your head: