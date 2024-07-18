'Kindly F*** Off': Britney Spears Fires Back After Ozzy Osbourne's Comments About Her Dancing Videos

Britney Spears AP

Britney Spears has hit back at Ozzy Osbourne after the Black Sabbath frontman called her social media videos “very sad”.

The Prince Of Darkness and his family were speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast when he claimed to be “fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube”.

“Every fucking day. It’s sad, very, very sad,” he said.

Sharon Osbourne agreed it was “heartbreaking”, adding: “Poor little thing”.

The Osbourne kids expressed the same concern, with Kelly saying she felt “sorry” for Britney, while Jack chimed in with “save Britney”, in what appeared to be a reference to the singer’s highly publicised conservatorship battle, which finally came to an end in 2021.

It seems the conversation got back to the Toxic singer, who responded by calling the Osbournes “the most boring family known to mankind” in a new social media post, while also telling them to “kindly fuck off”.

The pop icon addressed criticism earlier in her post by writing that she had seen comments claiming it was “sad” that “I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day” on Instagram.

She went on to insist that “I hardly ever dance”, adding that she’s “not poor at all”.

“I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!!!” she claimed.

The Grammy-winning singer also opened up about being inspired by Kate Beckinsale, who has faced similar criticism online.

“I realised how incredibly cruel people were talking about her [Instagram], saying she needs more age-appropriate content… it’s pretty badass how she responded,” Britney wrote.

In an Instagram post this year, the Pearl Harbour star opened up about how being “accused of having had unrecognisable surgery” or using botox and fillers was “really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person”.

Britney added in her post: “What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content???”

It’s hardly the first time the pop singer has used her Instagram to clap back at her detractors.