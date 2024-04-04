Sharon Osbourne Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Throughout her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house last month, Sharon Osbourne repeatedly made headlines for her takedowns of some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

And it seems she has no regrets about any of it.

In the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Sharon reflected on her stint as CBB’s first ever lodger with husband Ozzy, daughter Kelly and son Jack.

When she pointed out that her former X Factor colleague Louis Walsh “got into so much shit” for his loose-lipped approach in the house, Jack pointed out: “You weren’t a fucking saint! You went after everyone as well!”

“All I said was Anna Wintour’s a c***,” Sharon protested, to which Kelly reminded her: “No, mum, you said she was a c***, you said Ellen Degeneres was a c***, you said you don’t like the way Adele talks…”

“You fucking went off at James Corden,” Jack interjected, to which the former The Talk panellist insisted: “That’s fair. I mean, he’s fair game. That fake laugh!”

James Corden Dave Benett via Getty Images

When Ozzy admitted he didn’t know who his family were referring to, Jack said: “He was that British actor who became the talk show host in America.”

“His claim to fame is playing Paul Potts in a movie,” Sharon then scoffed, referring to James’ performance as the Britain’s Got Talent winner in the 2013 film One Chance.

Watch Sharon’s recollections of her time in CBB in the video below:

Early on in her latest reality TV stint, Sharon laid into the former Late, Late Show host, accusing him of being a name-dropper.

“I go to him, I really like your shoes, and he goes, ‘Stella McCartney’. I didn’t ask who made them, I said I liked your shoes,” she claimed.

“But he constantly, constantly throws out names. When he got to America, he played the LA game really well.”

“Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah mwah mwah,” Louis joked, with Sharon responding: “Oh she loves him! She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s the C-word.”