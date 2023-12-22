Mel B Had No Qualms Owning Up To Her Past Comments About 'D***head' James Corden

Mel B Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

We’ve all said things in the heat of the moment that we come to regret – but for Mel B, calling James Corden a “dickhead” on live TV was clearly not one of them.

On Thursday night, the Spice Girls star was a guest on the Christmas edition of Joe Lycett’s late-night Channel 4 show, where the comedian put her to the test on her knowledge of the chart-topping girl group.

And while Mel B might want to swot up on her Spice Girls trivia ahead of her next music quiz, there was one question she was extremely confident about.

When Joe asked “which Spice Girl described James Corden as ‘the biggest dickhead celebrity’...?”, he didn’t even get to the end of the question before Mel threw up her hand and yelled: “Me!”

James and Mel B on The Late Late Show in 2018 CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

For those who’ve forgotten, the incident in question took place just over a year ago, when the I Want You Back singer appeared on Big Narstie’s Channel 4 talk show.

Comedian Mo Gilligan asked Mel during the show to name the “biggest dickhead celebrity” she’d ever encountered, but she quickly admitted she’d have to narrow it down as there’d been “a few”.

She eventually offered James, Jessie J, her bandmate Geri Horner and herself.

James Corden Samir Hussein via Getty Images

When pressed on why she’d named the Gavin & Stacey creator, Mel said cryptically: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with, whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing. So you should always be nice, and he hasn’t been very nice.”