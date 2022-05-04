Mel B Reveals Touching Exchange With Prince William After Collecting MBE

Mel B with her MBE on Wednesday Pool via Getty Images

Mel B has revealed she shared an emotional exchange with Prince William as she was awarded an MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women on Wednesday.

The Spice Girls singer was honoured during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, having become a patron of the charity Women’s Aid in 2018 after leaving what she has described as an abusive relationship.

Speaking to the PA news agency after collecting her MBE, Mel was asked about her conversation with the Duke of Cambridge.

“He commended me on all my work that I’ve been doing, and he goes, ‘I’m so sorry you went through such a horrible time’,” she said.

“He did say, ‘I can’t believe I’m giving you one of these – I’m delighted’, and I said, ‘Aw thank you’ and we had a giggle.”

Mel B is made a MBE by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace Yui Mok/PA

Mel also said she was dedicating her MBE to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence.

“I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing,” she said. “It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women.

“Especially because of Covid, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.

“So I’m their voice because we’ve all been through exactly the same story, so I don’t take it as it’s my award because it’s our award because we’ve survived.”

Mel split from husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after 10 years of marriage. The singer claimed he had been emotionally and physically abusive during that time. Stephen has always vehemently denied all allegations made against him. Mel recently said she is still suffering with the trauma from her previous marriage and has terrible flashbacks that leave her drenched in “shame, sweat and fear”.

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact: