Emma Bunton SOPA Images via Getty Images

Emma Bunton has revealed she and her former Spice Girls bandmates are meeting up this week, amid reports of another reunion performance in the not-too-distant future.

Over the weekend, The Sun claimed the chart-topping band could be about to perform together as a five-piece for the first time in a decade at an upcoming concert in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Advertisement

According to the tabloid, all five members of the group have been approached about the live show, after Victoria Beckham infamously chose not to take part in the Spice Girls’ 2019 stadium tour.

They quoted a “source” who suggested that the invitation had been received and it was now “in the hands of the girls”.

Advertisement

The Spice Girls at the 1998 Brit Awards Brian Rasic via Getty Images

During her Heart Radio show on Sunday evening, Emma played a Spice Girls classic, before telling listeners: “I wanted to play that for you tonight as we’re all meeting up this week. Yes, so excited!”

While she didn’t comment on the rumours of a Jubilee performance, Emma did downplay the idea that they’d be discussing a reunion during the meet-up.

Advertisement

“I always get excited to see them all, however anytime I say this to anyone they always think we’re there to talk about a new Spice Girls tour, or some new music or we’re all just going to have a big pillow fight. I’m so sorry to disappoint you, but none of that happens,” she noted.

“We just sit around like any other group of girls, drinking tea, or maybe some bubbles, chatting about our kids and have a little bit of gossip. But we just absolutely love getting together, it’s so nice!”

Meanwhile, addressing the rumours on stage over the weekend, The Sun quoted Mel C as saying: “You’re going to need to ask Geri about that one. We have not ­discussed it yet.”

The Spice Girls last performed as a five-piece during the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

Advertisement

The Spice Girls performing together in 2012 via Associated Press

Since then, Emma, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner came together for a hugely successful stadium tour around the UK and Ireland in 2019.

Last year, Mel C teased there was still one gig she thought Victoria wouldn’t be able to resist taking part in as a Spice Girl, claiming that if Glastonbury were to come knocking, she’d expect that Posh Spice would be resurrected for one night only.