Mel C Savages Victoria Beckham And Geri Horner During Hilarious Drag Race UK Guest Judge Spot

Mel C was the first guest judge on Drag Race: UK vs The World BBC/Guy Levy

Mel C might only have been a guest judge rather than a contestant, but she did some reading to make any queen proud as she appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World.

Sporty Spice savaged her bandmates Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner as she joined RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton to pass comment on the queens competing in the international all-stars spin-off on Tuesday.

Mel mocked Posh’s singing and Geri’s dancing as she offered critiques to UK contestants Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea, following their performances in the variety show challenge.

Geri, Mel C and Victoria Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Speaking to Baga after she sang her own song, Mel said: “Baga, I think you completely embody the humour of British drag and I love that. You are giving me lots of Spice Girl inspiration tonight – you lip-synced badly.

“But when you were performing, I was like, there’s a resemblance… Posh Spice! But you know what, your vocals are, ‘Much bettah!’”

pls somebody come get Mel C she is being shady againn😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hf1bjngkWh — svperBrat® (@svperbrat) February 2, 2022

Blu also took to the stage for a vocal performance with two puppets tied to either side of her that mirrored her dance moves, and told Mel she’d previously done a Spice Girls version of the act.

“That’s a way of keeping Geri in time!” Mel joked. “We should do that next time we go out.”

Drag Race UK vs The World Guy LevyBBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

The first episode of Drag Race: UK vs The World saw nine queens from editions across the globe arrive on the main stage to compete to become the Queen Of The Mother Tucking World.

The show also marked BBC Three’s return as a TV channel after six years as an online-only service, airing during the network’s official launch night.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World continues on Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Three.