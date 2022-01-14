The RuPaul spin-off we’ve all been waiting for finally arrives next month, as queens from across the Drag Race universe go up against one another in Drag Race: UK vs The World.

Here’s absolutely everything we can tell you about it...

Advertisement

What is Drag Race: UK vs The World all about?

Drag Race: UK vs The World marks the first-ever global edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and will see contestants from around the world battling to become the ultimate Drag Race Superstar.

Advertisement

All queens will have previously featured on one of the international editions, which include Spain, Italy, Canada, Down Under, Thailand, Holland and the UK, as well as the original US version.

The UK serves as the home nation, with all the queens showcasing their country’s finest drag in this All Stars-style competition.

Advertisement

RuPaul is launching a new Drag Race spin-off Albert Sanchez/BBC/World of Wonder

What rules are in place?

Usual All Stars series work differently to the regular seasons, with the final decision not resting with RuPaul and the bottom queens spared from lip-syncing for their life.

Instead, recent series have seen the top queen of the week lip-sync for their legacy, going up against a ‘lip-sync assassin’ – another queen from a previous series returning just for the showdown.

Should the competing queen win the lip-sync, she chooses which of the bottom two queens should be sent home. If the lip-sync assassin wins, the eliminated queen is chosen by a prior vote from the other contestants.

Advertisement

Watch one of our favourite All Stars lip-syncs below...

However, Drag Race: UK vs The World has not yet confirmed which version of the show it will be playing.

It could be that it plays by the previous All Stars rules, which saw the top two queens of the week lip-syncing for the power to choose which of the bottom queens to eliminate.

Who is on the judging panel?

The panel remains the same as the regular UK version, with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr all returning alongside Mama Ru to judge the queens.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK panel BBC

Who are the guest judges?

As ever, there’s a dazzling array of guest judges lined up to make an extra special appearance on the panel.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall becomes the first star to return to the UK panel for a second stint, after previously judging an episode in series one. There had been calls for Jade to be made a permanent member of the panel after her episode aired.

“I’m so happy to be back here with the Drag Race UK family,” she said in a statement. “This series has got some mega-stars joining us. It is a real celebration of global drag – and I feel so much love from the community. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Advertisement

You didn’t think we were done, did you? 💅



We’re ru-vealing the #DragRaceUK vs The World extra special guest stars, you’re in for a treat. ✨ pic.twitter.com/GWtrJBgEwy — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 12, 2022

Of her role, Clara said: “I have loved Drag Race UK because it is so quintessentially British. From United Kingdolls, Kat Slater intros, iconic fish and chips lewks, Katie Price in Snatch Game. Nowhere else could it be but Drag Race UK. So I can’t wait to see more of these British queens and what the international queens will Ru-veal!”

Who else is appearing?

It has been confirmed Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe will be helping the queens out with their choreography for a maxi-challenge.

.@bbcstrictly finalist and champion dancer Johannes Radebe will be helping our queens get their choreography on point. #DragRaceUK @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/x6QgVfroKg — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 12, 2022

Johannes, who reached last year’s Strictly final with John Whaite, said: “For someone who has been a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race since its inception in 2009, I was gooped and gagged to be a part of this! It’s definitely a career highlight for me. As IF anyone would miss the opportunity to be part of the fabulous evolution that is RuPaul’s Drag Race!”

And after being impersonated by Bimini Bon Boulash in series two, Katie Price makes her long-awaited Drag Race debut as she joins Michelle Visage to play the Snatch Game.

As you may have heard in the press, pop culture icon @KatiePrice will be joining Michelle Visage to play the Snatch Game. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/AusBmspqRI — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 12, 2022

She said: “I LOVE Drag Race! The hair, the make-up, the outfits, the characters, the personalities, the glam of it all! I just love it. I’m so excited to be playing the Snatch Game for real this time... Remember, the nipples are the eyes of the face.”

Which queens are taking part?

The BBC is yet to officially ru-veal which queens will be taking part in the show, but that hasn’t stopped Drag Race fans from speculating online.

A number of queens from several international editions have been heavily rumoured, alongside Drag Race UK series one queens Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz and Cheryl Hole.

They include Holland season one runner-up Janey Jacké, Canada season one’s Jimbo and Lemon, US favourites Jujubee and Monique Heart, and Pangina Heals, who is one of the co-hosts on the Thai version.

Advertisement

However, there could also be some queens from the Spanish, Italian and Down Under editions, too.

The line-up is expected to be officially announced in the next few weeks.

Baga Chipz, Jimbo and Jujubee are all rumoured to be taking part BBC/World Of Wonder/VH1

When was Drag Race: UK Vs The World filmed?

It has been reported the series was filmed in March 2021, around the same time as season three.

The shoot also took place in Manchester, with the show having moved north from London for its third series.

Will there be a series four of Drag Race UK?

Yes! Casting has already begun to find a new batch of queens for the fourth season, which is likely to air later this year.

How can I watch Drag Race: UK Vs The World?

The show is the first season of Drag Race to make its debut on UK TV, as the series is helping launch BBC Three’s return as a broadcast channel.

Instead of only streaming on BBC iPlayer, Drag Race: UK Vs The World will debut weekly on BBC Three, with episodes then available to watch on demand after broadcast.

Advertisement

The first episode will air on BBC Three’s launch night on Tuesday 1 February, time TBC.