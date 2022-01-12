The RuPaul's Drag Race UK panel BBC

Advertisement

To help panellists Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr decide who’ll be crowned “Queen Of The Mothertucking World”, a string of guest judges for the new show have now been revealed.

Among them is Jade, who previously judged on the first series of Drag Race UK, and faced calls to be made a permanent member of the panel after her episode aired.

Advertisement

Jade Thirlwall Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

She said: “I’m so happy to be back here with the Drag Race UK family.

“This series has got some mega-stars joining us. It is a real celebration of global drag – and I feel so much love from the community. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Advertisement

A similarly-excited Michelle Keegan agreed: “I love the show! It makes everyone smile… “I think the world needs a bit of that right now, and this was honestly the most fun to film. I feel really honoured to be part of it!”

Michelle Keegan Mike Marsland via Getty Images

You didn’t think we were done, did you? 💅



We’re ru-vealing the #DragRaceUK vs The World extra special guest stars, you’re in for a treat. ✨ pic.twitter.com/GWtrJBgEwy — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Katie Price will be playing the Snatch Game, while Strictly Come Dancing fave Johannes Radebe will be helping the queens with their choreography.

Johannes Radebe David M. Benett via Getty Images

Katie previously helped RuPaul crown the UK’s first ever Drag Race ambassador way back in 2015 when the show began airing on the now-defunct TruTV.

Advertisement

The crown ended up going to The Vivienne, who won the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

RuPaul with Jonathan Ross and Katie Price in 2015 David M. Benett via Getty Images