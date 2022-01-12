Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and Michelle Keegan are among the special guest judges appearing on a special version of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK which launches next month.
As part of BBC Three’s return to traditional TV, RuPaul is debuting UK Versus The World, a special run which will pit existing queens from the British series against performers who’ve already competed in franchises around the world.
To help panellists Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr decide who’ll be crowned “Queen Of The Mothertucking World”, a string of guest judges for the new show have now been revealed.
Among them is Jade, who previously judged on the first series of Drag Race UK, and faced calls to be made a permanent member of the panel after her episode aired.
She said: “I’m so happy to be back here with the Drag Race UK family.
“This series has got some mega-stars joining us. It is a real celebration of global drag – and I feel so much love from the community. I can’t wait for you to see it.”
A similarly-excited Michelle Keegan agreed: “I love the show! It makes everyone smile… “I think the world needs a bit of that right now, and this was honestly the most fun to film. I feel really honoured to be part of it!”
It’s also been confirmed that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, comedian Daisy May Cooper and Spice Girls singer Melanie C will also be judging over the course of the series.
Meanwhile, Katie Price will be playing the Snatch Game, while Strictly Come Dancing fave Johannes Radebe will be helping the queens with their choreography.
Katie previously helped RuPaul crown the UK’s first ever Drag Race ambassador way back in 2015 when the show began airing on the now-defunct TruTV.
The crown ended up going to The Vivienne, who won the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World will debut on BBC Three on 1 February.