Victoria Beckham Reminisces About Spice Girls' Olympics Performance As Tokyo 2020 Gets Underway

As the Tokyo Olympics get underway, many of us are getting nostalgic for 2012, when the UK played home to the tournament.

That includes Victoria Beckham, who famously helped close the event with an incredible Spice Girls medley.

On Friday morning, Posh posted a throwback photo of herself during the chart-topping group’s Closing Ceremony routine, remembering it as “one of the proudest Spice Girls moments”.

Sharing the love with her bandmates Mel B, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Emma Bunton, she added: “Sharing these moments in honour of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics starting today.. sending so much luck to Team GB.”