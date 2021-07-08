It’s been 25 years since Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Adams, Emma Bunton and Mel C burst into our lives with the Spice Girls debut single, Wannabe. Officially recognised as the catchiest song of all time (yes, it really is official), the song catapulted the group from literal wannabes to global superstars. The single was a hit everywhere, topping the charts in 39 countries, including the notoriously hard-to-crack US market, where no British group since the Beatles had created quite so much fan hysteria. In four short years, the girls went from local radio gigs to sell-out stadium tours, a No.1 box office film and record-breaking sales. Here we take a look back at their incredible rise with some super rare snaps from their time as the most famous women on the planet. 1996 One of the group’s gloriously budget first performances at Capital Radio’s Party In The Park

Victoria getting a trim in one of Mel B’s hand-me-downs

Mel B and Emma Bunton were still perfecting their smize

As was Victoria...

On the piste in Lapland

Yes, computers did really used to look like that

Giving seriously good teeth at the switching on of the Oxford Street lights

1997 Keeping it colourful during the filming of Spice World: The Movie

Late night was it, Geri and Victoria?

We have absolutely no idea what they’re flogging here...

LOOK AT HARRY!!

Prince Charles was a big fan

The Spice Girls are even older than Channel 5, which they helped launch

Facing the world’s press at the premiere of Spice World: The Movie in London

1998 Backstage with an Elvis impersonator Geri

Filming the video for ‘(How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World’, the official theme song for the 1998 World Cup with indie boys Ian McCulloch, Simon Fowler and Tommy Scott

1999 Spot the difference: Mel B, Victoria, Mel C and Emma at the unveiling of their waxworks at Madame Tussauds

With Fergie and daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Fergie is definitely the most excited.

2000 And then there were 4: A Geri-less Spice Girls launch their final album, Forever

One of their final performances at the 2000 Europe MTV Music Awards