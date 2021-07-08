It’s been 25 years since Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Adams, Emma Bunton and Mel C burst into our lives with the Spice Girls debut single, Wannabe.
Officially recognised as the catchiest song of all time (yes, it really is official), the song catapulted the group from literal wannabes to global superstars.
The single was a hit everywhere, topping the charts in 39 countries, including the notoriously hard-to-crack US market, where no British group since the Beatles had created quite so much fan hysteria.
In four short years, the girls went from local radio gigs to sell-out stadium tours, a No.1 box office film and record-breaking sales.
Here we take a look back at their incredible rise with some super rare snaps from their time as the most famous women on the planet.
1996
One of the group’s gloriously budget first performances at Capital Radio’s Party In The Park
Victoria getting a trim in one of Mel B’s hand-me-downs
Mel B and Emma Bunton were still perfecting their smize
As was Victoria...
On the piste in Lapland
Yes, computers did really used to look like that
Giving seriously good teeth at the switching on of the Oxford Street lights
1997
Keeping it colourful during the filming of Spice World: The Movie
Late night was it, Geri and Victoria?
We have absolutely no idea what they’re flogging here...
LOOK AT HARRY!!
Prince Charles was a big fan
The Spice Girls are even older than Channel 5, which they helped launch
Facing the world’s press at the premiere of Spice World: The Movie in London
1998
Backstage with an Elvis impersonator Geri
Filming the video for ‘(How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World’, the official theme song for the 1998 World Cup with indie boys Ian McCulloch, Simon Fowler and Tommy Scott
1999
Spot the difference: Mel B, Victoria, Mel C and Emma at the unveiling of their waxworks at Madame Tussauds
With Fergie and daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Fergie is definitely the most excited.
2000
And then there were 4: A Geri-less Spice Girls launch their final album, Forever
One of their final performances at the 2000 Europe MTV Music Awards