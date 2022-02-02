Mel B Says She Has Flashbacks That Drench Her In 'Shame And Fear' As She Talks About Post-Abuse Trauma

Mel B Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Mel B has said she is still suffering with the trauma from her previous marriage and has terrible flashbacks that drench her in “shame, sweat and fear”.

The Spice Girls star split from husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after 10 years of marriage. The sin claimed he had been emotionally and physically abusive during that time.

Advertisement

Stephen has always vehemently denied all allegations made against him.

In a new interview with The Sun, Mel talked about how she is still dealing with what she went through, having previously tried to block much of it out.

Advertisement

“Things happened between myself and my ex that I still don’t fully remember to this day because post-abuse trauma can last a lifetime,” she said.

“Nearly five years on I still wake up in the early hours with terrifying fragments of sounds and images flitting into my brain, things I’ve tried to block float to the surface — things that can still make me feel drenched in shame, sweat and fear.

Advertisement

“I’d been through so much and sunk so low that my self-esteem was zero, being isolated from my family, I had no one to confide in so I turned to drink and drugs to dull my pain.”

Mel said she could often not recall what happened to her while writing a book, Brutally Honest, about her experiences.

“The massive hangover of trauma from that relationship meant there was so much I could not remember,” she said. “My writer had to piece so much together from talking to my close friends, family and colleagues to fill in the gaps from my memory.

“To my horror I found out what my daughter, Phoenix, had ­witnessed. Knowing what my daughter saw kills me.”

Advertisement

Mel with her daughter Phoenix Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Mel and her ex-husband split at the end of 2016, and finally had their divorce finalised a full 16 months after she first filed papers.

In a 2018 settlement, a judge ruled that Mel would have to pay her ex £270,000 in legal fees, in addition to £3,800 a month in child support, while both of them were ordered to set aside funds from the sale of their $8 million LA home to pay a tax bill.

Help and support:

If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, call 999 and ask for the police. If you are not in immediate danger, you can contact: