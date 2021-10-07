Mel B Getting Over 'Final Long Haul' Of Covid After Five-Week Struggle With Virus

Mel B has revealed that she is still recovering after contracting Covid five weeks ago.
The Spice Girl said on Wednesday that she was “in bed getting over the final long haul” of the illness.
She revealed her ongoing battle with Covid as she shared throwback photos to a trip to the Maldives, where she stayed in a private villa.
The snaps showed her swimming in crystal clear waters enjoying the sun, but she admitted her current state of health was far from paradise.
Mel wrote on Instagram: “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.
“But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID #itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix.”
Last month, Mel was one of the stars of Channel 4′s Black To Front project, where she took the reins of Steph’s Packed Lunch for the day.
During her hosting stint, she insisted to Spice Girls fans that she will “make sure” that a tour happens in 2023, following the success of the band’s 2019 stadium tour.
She said: “I’m always pushing to have a Spice Girls reunion and we were in talks last year but then Covid hit so it pushed everyone’s plans.
“I think we’re hopefully on the same page together.
“They’re going to kill me for saying this. We’re hoping, especially me – if it has anything to do with me, which it will have because I’m the driving force and will make sure it happens – to tour in 2023.”