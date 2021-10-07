Mel B Getting Over 'Final Long Haul' Of Covid After Five-Week Struggle With Virus

Mel B has revealed that she is still recovering after contracting Covid five weeks ago.

The Spice Girl said on Wednesday that she was “in bed getting over the final long haul” of the illness.

She revealed her ongoing battle with Covid as she shared throwback photos to a trip to the Maldives, where she stayed in a private villa.

The snaps showed her swimming in crystal clear waters enjoying the sun, but she admitted her current state of health was far from paradise.

Mel wrote on Instagram: “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me.

“But in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID #itsbeen5weeksnow #takemeback to #paradise #covidisnojoke #mydogs #thebestsnuggler thank god for #netflix.”