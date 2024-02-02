Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Post After Justin Timberlake Said He's 'Apologising To F***ing Nobody'

Britney Spears at the 2016 VMAs C Flanigan via Getty Images

Britney Spears has shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake appeared to throw shade during a recent concert.

On Thursday evening, Britney shared a photo of an orange moon positioned next to a basketball hoop, along with the message: “Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time???”

“I’m not sorry!!!” she added.

While the chart-topping singer didn’t mention anyone by name, it’s perhaps worth pointing out this post came after Justin made headlines when he introduced a live performance of his song Cry Me A River with the message that he would be apologising to “fucking nobody”.

Justin Timberlake while performing in New York City last night:



“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.” https://t.co/XTNsOoy6Od — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2024

Cry Me A River was released following Justin’s split from Britney, and is widely considered to have ben inspired by the end of their relationship.

Interestingly, earlier this week, Britney heaped praise on Justin’s new single, Selfish, while apologising for certain things that were written in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me.

“I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” another Instagram post read. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish… It is soo good.”

Justin Timberlake at the Trolls: Band Together premiere last year Unique Nicole via Getty Images

Prior to this, Britney’s fans had attempted to overshadow Selfish’s release by sending a song of the same name released by the Baby One More Time singer over a decade ago back into the charts.

Interestingly, Britney now appears to have removed the post in which she celebrated Justin’s new music.

Back in 2021, the former *NSYNC performer issued a public apology to both Britney and fellow pop singer Janet Jackson, referring to them as two women he “cares for” and “respects” that “I know I failed”.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2001 Dave Hogan via Getty Images

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.