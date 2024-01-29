Britney Spears Speaks Out After Fans Overshadow Justin Timberlake's Comeback Using Her Music

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Jeffrey Mayer/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Last week, Justin unveiled his first solo music in six years, Selfish, prompting Britney fans to start buying her 2011 track of the same name instead, leading to it charting higher than her famous ex in many territories.

Advertisement

This came after a series of revelations about the Circus singer’s relationship with Justin in her 2023 book, The Woman In Me.

On Monday morning, a clip of Justin performing the song with talk show host Jimmy Fallon was posted on Britney’s Instagram page, alongside the message: “I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish… It is soo good.”

In recent history, the media storm Britney found herself in the middle of in the mid-2000s has been re-examined as part of the #FreeBritney movement, as has Justin’s part in her public vilification.

Britney reflected on her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her 2023 memoir CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Advertisement

Justin issued a public apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson back in 2021, referring to them as women he “cares for” and “respects” that “I know I failed”.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.