This Is How Britney Spears Fans Are Totally Overshadowing Justin Timberlake's Music Comeback

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Steve Granitz/Getty/Kevin Mazur

Britney Spears fans are seizing the opportunity to shine a light on one of the singer’s lesser-known deep cuts.

And it’s no coincidence that it just happens to be on the same day Justin Timberlake makes his musical comeback.

On Thursday, Justin unveiled his first solo song in six years, Selfish, as the lead single from his upcoming sixth album.

However, soon after the song’s release, Britney’s devoted fans around the world began downloading her 2011 album track of the same name, sending the song up the iTunes chart, even reportedly putting it at number one in certain territories.

Selfish by Britney Spears has more #1’s than Justin Timberlake’s Selfish. Oh we won 😇 pic.twitter.com/ZsuQxM8YSp — ✨ (@Martiijnn) January 25, 2024

“Selfish” by Britney Spears re-enters the Top 10 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/RzmBdseIdn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 26, 2024

I am STUNNED that Selfish by Britney Spears, a relatively unknown BONUS TRACK from her 2011 album ‘Femme Fatale’, is charting in the TOP 10 on iTunes 13 years after its release.🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/lSIBfTqNeb — Joshua Pingley (@pingley) January 26, 2024

This is wild!



Selfish — a 13 year old Britney Spears song off 2011’s Femme Fatale — is now the #8 song on iTunes because it has the same name as Timberlake’s new song and her fans are buying in protest #BritneySpearsSelfish pic.twitter.com/NY9mKqMIWB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 26, 2024

#Selfish IS TOP 5. Britney Spears stans are the greatest people you will ever meet pic.twitter.com/LfDR0VkjyQ — Aaron (@ABeardedHero) January 26, 2024

Justin Timberlake seeing most of the #Selfish chatter actually being about Britney Spears’ 13 year old bonus track instead of his brand new, just released lead single: pic.twitter.com/9pcF5FeFRR — Joshua Pingley (@pingley) January 26, 2024

Britney’s Selfish was a bonus track on her 2011 album Femme Fatale, which also featured the hit singles Hold It Against Me and Till The World Ends.

In recent history, the tabloid culture surrounding Britney in the 2000s has been re-examined as part of the #FreeBritney movement, as has Justin’s part in her public vilificaton.

Back in 2021, Justin issued a public apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson, “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed”.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Britney and Justin during their most infamous red carpet appearance together Frank Trapper via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Britney shot down speculation she was preparing a pop comeback of her own, insisting she “will never return to the music industry”.