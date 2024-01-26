This Is How Britney Spears Fans Are Totally Overshadowing Justin Timberlake's Music Comeback

Britney Spears fans are seizing the opportunity to shine a light on one of the singer’s lesser-known deep cuts.
And it’s no coincidence that it just happens to be on the same day Justin Timberlake makes his musical comeback.
On Thursday, Justin unveiled his first solo song in six years, Selfish, as the lead single from his upcoming sixth album.
However, soon after the song’s release, Britney’s devoted fans around the world began downloading her 2011 album track of the same name, sending the song up the iTunes chart, even reportedly putting it at number one in certain territories.
Britney’s Selfish was a bonus track on her 2011 album Femme Fatale, which also featured the hit singles Hold It Against Me and Till The World Ends.
In recent history, the tabloid culture surrounding Britney in the 2000s has been re-examined as part of the #FreeBritney movement, as has Justin’s part in her public vilificaton.
Back in 2021, Justin issued a public apology to both Britney and Janet Jackson, “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed”.
“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” Justin said in a now-deleted Instagram post.
“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”
Britney also shared revelations about her past romantic relationship with Justin during her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, including allegations of infidelity and an account of an abortion she underwent while they were together.
Earlier this month, Britney shot down speculation she was preparing a pop comeback of her own, insisting she “will never return to the music industry”.
Listen to both songs below: