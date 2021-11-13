The Baby One More Time singer regained control of her life and career after a judge dissolved the controversial legal arrangement after 13 years during a court hearing in Los Angeles on Friday.

Britney had been fighting to end the conservatorship that she was placed under in 2008 after a public struggle with her mental health.

After news from the court hearing broke, many stars on social media rushed to congratulate Britney on finally being free.

Fashion designer Donatella wrote on Instagram: “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation.

“I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!”

Cher tweeted: “Whoooooooa. She’s free, free, free, freeeeeeee!!! Free as a [bird].”

Britney’s friend Paris Hilton also shared a photo of them together on Twitter, writing: “I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!!

“You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! #FreedBritney.”

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️

FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

Former X Factor contestants Jedward, who famously covered Britney’s hit Oops I Did It Again on the ITV talent show in 2009, had even jetted to Los Angeles to be outside the courthouse where the hearing was taking place.

The twins – otherwise known as John and Edward Grimes – shared a video of them joining in the jubilant celebrations in the street after the ruling was announced.

A host of other famous names from across the showbiz world also shared their congratulations on social media:

Birdcage no more. FLY QUEEN 👑👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/rNkYpoFqy3 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) November 12, 2021

Britney Spears was my first popstar. She was my first album I bought. I feel guilt for being entertained by the 2007 saga after realising how the media treat successful women as I got older but I am SO pleased she is free. I hope she is happy and gets to live the life she earned. — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) November 12, 2021

I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 13, 2021

best day ever 💜💜💜🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you so much britney !! https://t.co/g4eNWNth8l — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 12, 2021

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

Britney is gonna have the best life ever now!!! 😭💞🥳 what a woman and what a resilient soul. — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) November 13, 2021

Britney herself also took to social media, thanking her fans and hailing the end of the conservatorship as the “best day ever”.

She posted on Instagram: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????”

She then added the hashtag #FreedBritney.

She also posted a photo posing in a yellow dress – that has since been deleted – adding: “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever!!!!”