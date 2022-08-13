Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Convicted After Trying To Crash Wedding

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears Getty

Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to the charges at a court hearing in Ventura County, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement

He has been ordered to serve 128 days in jail.

Having already served 64 days of the sentence, Alexander will have to serve 64 more, according to a court docket seen by the PA news agency.

Alexander was initially charged with felony stalking, two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing.

He was found not guilty of felony stalking and not guilty of a further misdemeanour vandalism charge.

Jason Allen Alexander Chris Farina via Getty Images

Advertisement

He was previously arrested by officers from the Ventura County sheriff’s office and taken to a local prison.

A judge had set his bail at 100,000 dollars (£82,000) and issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from the pop star for three years.

Alexander was Spears’ first husband and they were married for less than three days in 2004 before an annulment.