Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested After 'Crashing' Her Wedding

Jason Alexander and. Britney Spears Getty

Britney Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander has been arrested after he attempted to ‘crash’ her wedding to her long-term partner Sam Asghari.

The 40-year-old - who married Britney in 2004 only for it to be annulled after just 55 hours - was charged with four misdemeanours after showing up at the singer’s Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of her nuptials.

Advertisement

Shortly before the incident, her former partner posted an Instagram Live story from outside her property in which he said he was there to “crash” the wedding.

Officers from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of alleged trespassing at the address and later arrested Alexander.

Advertisement

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told the PA news agency an altercation had occurred with security officers, during which items had been broken.

Jason Allen Alexander Chris Farina via Getty Images

“He was able to find his way onto the property and was confronted by security,” sergeant Zadeh said.

Advertisement

“An altercation occurred with the security officers and that’s where the battery occurred… and during the altercation an item was broken so that’s where the vandalism comes into play.

“And by being on private property, the trespass comes into play.”

Sergeant Zadeh said the incident with Alexander had occurred before the wedding took place and those involved were seeking to prosecute.

Alexander has been charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

Advertisement

He was transported from the scene to a police station following the incident and is expected to later be transferred to Ventura County jail.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari J. Merritt via Getty Images

Britney and Sam’s intimate wedding ceremony was confirmed by Sam’s rep Brandon Cohen to the AP news agency.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.