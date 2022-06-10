Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Marry In Ceremony At Singer's LA Home

Britney Spears and her long-time partner Sam Asghari have got married at her home in Los Angeles.

The pair became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The pair’s nuptial’s were confirmed by Sam’s rep Brandon Cohen to the AP news agency.

“I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married,” he said.

“I know (Asghari) wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari J. Merritt via Getty Images

The wedding comes just months after Britney was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

According People magazine, the ceremony was attended by around “60 guests of those in their close circle”.

Guests reportedly included Donatella Versace and the singer’s brother Bryan, though sister Jamie-Lynn and her parents were not due to be present.

Britney and Sam met on the set of her Slumber Party music video in 2016.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The wedding is the singer’s third trip down the aisle, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004 but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander, 40, was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours on Thursday after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the event.