Britney Spears Shares She's Had A Miscarriage

Britney Spears has shared she has had a miscarriage.
The singer told fans in an update on Instagram that she had lost her “miracle baby early in the pregnancy”.
Britney said it is a “devastating time for any parent”, but she and partner Sam Asghari will keep trying to “expand our beautiful family”.
Sharing the news, she said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.
“This is a devastating time for any parent.
“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength.
“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”
Commenting on her post, her fiancé Sam said: “We will have a miracle soon.”
Britney announced she was expecting her third child – her first with Sam – back in April.
She has two children from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
Britney spoke of her wish to have another baby in her testimony to have her conservatorship terminated last year.
The singer was eventually freed from the legal arrangement that had controlled various aspects of her life since 2008 in November, having originally been placed under it amid mental health issues.
Help and support:
- Sands works to support anyone affected by the death of a baby.
- Tommy’s fund research into miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, and provide pregnancy health information to parents.
- Saying Goodbye offers support for anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby during pregnancy, at birth or in infancy.