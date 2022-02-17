Britney Spears 'Flattered' After Invitation To Speak About Conservatorship Battle At US Congress

Britney Spears PA via PA Wire/PA Images

Britney Spears has been invited to the US Congress to speak about being freed from her conservatorship.

The singer scored a seismic legal victory when the arrangement that controlled her finances and various aspects of her life was terminated after nearly 14 years in November.

Britney and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart have been asked to share how she “achieved justice” during her conservatorship battle.

The Baby One More Time star received a letter from US politicians Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, dated 1 December, asking if she and Rosengart would meet with them.

She shared a copy of it on Instagram, with the politicians telling her: “Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.”

They said the “many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light” by her case, including her being at one time unable to hire her own counsel and being “forced to engage in employment” against her will.

“To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice,” the continued.

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.”

Britney said she was “immediately flattered” by the letter, but she wasn’t “nearly at the healing stage I’m in now” when she received it.

She said she was “grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED”.

Britney added: “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!