Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

After five years together and eight months since they got engaged, Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari finally got hitched on Thursday.

After 13 years of being unable to tie the knot because of her hugely restrictive conservatorship, which she was finally freed from in November last year, the singer walked down the aisle at a lavish bash held at her home in California.

And this being Britney, it wasn’t any old wedding. Here’s all the details from the newlyweds big day…

First up, who is Sam Asghari?

The 28-year-old is of Persian heritage, and moved to the US with his family from Iran. He works as a model, personal trainer, and actor.

Where did Britney and Sam meet?

The couple first laid eyes on each other when Sam played her love interest in her Slumber Party video in 2016.

Their wedding was a lavish - but homely affair

Not a girl, not YET a bride! Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari are spotted driving around LA in a $460,000 Rolls Royce as workers erect ENORMOUS wedding tent at her $7 million home where couple will tie the knot 'TODAY' https://t.co/x689i0U5de pic.twitter.com/nEVL6Ne1ar — Eugene Mecke (@emeckejr) June 9, 2022

Britney and Sam’s nuptials took place in the grounds of her huge, five-bedroom Italian villa in Thousand Oaks, California.

Britney made a memorable entrance

The wedding carriage that was used at Katie Price's marriage to Peter Andre in 2005. ShutterstockShutterstock

According to E!, the singer arrived in a Cinderella-inspired fairytale horse-drawn carriage. Katie Price did the same when she married Peter Andre in 2005 (pictured above).

The singer didn’t choose one of her own hits to walk down the aisle to

We had high hopes that Britney would choose her 1999 hit Born To Make You Happy to walk down the aisle to, but instead the couple chose Elvis Presley’s classic, Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Britney’s dress was a custom made designer number

Donatella Versace and Britney Spears pictured at Versace's Spring/Summer women's 2003 collection Franco Origlia via Getty Images

The gown was a Versace design. Donatella Versace, who was spotted meeting with the bride back in March, was one of the celebrity invitees.

The Italian designer said creating Britney’s gown had been “a lot of fun”

Donatella Versace Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Donatella told Access that creating the dress had been “a lot of fun, a lot of emotion” before adding: “I wish them the best, they’re amazing together, I’m so happy for them.”

The accessories were pretty swanky too…

Britney paired her designer gown with jewellery by Stephanie Gottlieb and make-up by British make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury.

The guest-list was seriously A-list

As well as Donatella, Madonna, Paris Hilton (and her mum) and Drew Barrymore were among the 60 guests in attendance...

Madonna arriving Britney’s Wedding pic.twitter.com/3EJ0LfhSVn — Fan Account (@britneycharts) June 10, 2022

Paris Hilton has arrived at Britney Spears’ wedding! #BritneyWedding pic.twitter.com/ZcP77zaHLX — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) June 10, 2022

another one of drew barrymore arriving at the #BritneyWedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/jT4zzOvKUt — 𝐣𝐨𝐧 ᱬ (@slaveknee) June 10, 2022

Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart was also a guest

Mathew Rosengart PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

The legal eagle was key to helping the star end her long-standing conservatorship last year.

However, apart from her brother Bryan, none of Britney’s immediate family were invited

Britney Spears's family: (L-R) Jamie Spears, Bryan Spears, Jamie-Lynn Spears, Britney Spears and Lynne Spears KMazur via Getty Images

Missing from the action was Britney’s estranged father Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Her two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, were also absent

Their father, and Britney’s secondex-husband, Kevin Federline (pictured above with Sean Preston and Jayden James) told TMZ that their sons were “happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

The lack of an invite didn’t stop Britney’s first ex-husband Jason Alexander from attempting to gatecrash the wedding

Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears (Photo by Enos Solomon/FilmMagic) Enos Solomon via Getty Images

Jason Alexander – who married Britney in 2004 only for it to be annulled after just 55 hours – was arrested after he live-streamed his attempt to “crash” the wedding on Instagram Live. After being tackled by Britney’s security, he was charged with two counts of misdemeanour battery, one count of misdemeanour vandalism and one count of misdemeanour trespassing following the incident.

The married couple left their reception in suitably swanky style

Just married! Britney Spears leaves her wedding in a white Rolls Royce while the singer's husband Sam Asghari wears 'Britney and Sam' T-shirt - after her first husband Jason Alexander crashed the big day https://t.co/YMZwgQcvYE pic.twitter.com/OyzpuHRCh4 — Tande (@tanndde) June 10, 2022

The happy couple were spotted leaving their bash in a white Rolls Royce with ‘Just Married’ emblazoned on the back alongside a huge display of pink and white roses.

Sam looked cute but casual as he departed the party

The groom was seen wearing a black ‘Britney and Sam’ T-shirt as the newlyweds headed off on their honeymoon.

The newly married star – complete with dodgy British accent – shared a video from inside the car with fans following the ceremony...

Here’s Britney Spears being cheeky in a Rolls Royce because I love her pic.twitter.com/beAh1hi8xw — sarah 🏳️‍🌈 (@softlyemerging) June 8, 2022