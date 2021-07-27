Britney Spears's New Lawyer Petitions To Remove Father As Conservator

Britney Spears’s new attorney filed petitions on Monday asking the court to remove and replace her father as one of her conservators, acting on what he said was his priority in the pop music icon’s highly publicised battle to regain control of her life.

Mathew Rosengart, the first legal counsel Britney had permission to select on her own in her conservatorship case, filed the petitions in Los Angeles Superior Court, contending that her father, James “Jamie” Spears, has been “stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties” while his daughter bankrolled the hefty salary he took as conservator.

“For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears (“Ms. Spears”) has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns James P. Spears (“Mr. Spears”), has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable,” the petition says, alluding to the accusations the singer made in court last month about the lengths her father has gone to control her decisions, relationships and career.