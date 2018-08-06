Britney Spears has raised eyebrows with her latest tweets, which has sparked accusations of “exploiting Pride” to sell her latest perfume.
Over the weekend, Britney gave her first UK live performance in two years at Brighton Pride, where her show received huge praise from fans.
However, shortly after the event, a tweet was posted on Britney’s official Twitter account, advertising her latest perfume, ‘Prerogative’, her first gender-neutral scent, which received a much more mixed response.
The post read: “Loved seeing so many people out celebrating diversity and inclusion for #pride here in the UK! Having the freedom to be who you want to be is so important, which is why we made Prerogative, a fragrance for ALL!!”
A range of responses followed, including many criticising the ‘...Baby One More Time’ singer for using Pride to promote her latest perfume, with no mention of how the product would benefit the community.
On the other hand, plenty of fans saw the funny side of the tweet too...
Prior to her performance at Brighton Pride, Britney announced that a limited edition version of her ‘Fantasy’ perfume had gone on sale, a portion of the sales from which would go to GLAAD, formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
There was also a float in the Brighton Pride parade promoting the perfume and “supporting diversity and inclusion”, while free wristbands scented with ‘Prerogative’ were also dished out at Preston Park on the day.
After the event, Britney shared a video from the show, noting: “Brighton Pride.... all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show...my fabulous fans. I love you all.”
Earlier this year, Britney won the Vanguard Award at the annual GLAAD Awards in LA, where she made headlines with her heartfelt acceptance speech.
“I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s normal, and to be different or unusual is seen as strange,” she said during the ceremony. “But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing.
“Events like this, the one we are attending here tonight, show the world that we are not alone.
“We can all join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful, and we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation.”