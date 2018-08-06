Britney Spears has raised eyebrows with her latest tweets, which has sparked accusations of “exploiting Pride” to sell her latest perfume.

Over the weekend, Britney gave her first UK live performance in two years at Brighton Pride, where her show received huge praise from fans.

However, shortly after the event, a tweet was posted on Britney’s official Twitter account, advertising her latest perfume, ‘Prerogative’, her first gender-neutral scent, which received a much more mixed response.

The post read: “Loved seeing so many people out celebrating diversity and inclusion for #pride here in the UK! Having the freedom to be who you want to be is so important, which is why we made Prerogative, a fragrance for ALL!!”