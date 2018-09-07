Embassy Warns Brits They Could Be Arrested For Drinking On Flights To Middle East

The British Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has warned Brits they could be arrested for drinking on flights to the Middle East.

The announcement came after British mother-of-three Dr Ellie Holman was recently jailed for drinking a glass of wine on an Emirates flight from Gatwick.

The 44-year-old claims she was spat at and had her hair pulled while she was held in prison for three days over the incident on July 13.

The Detained In Dubai human rights group has now pledged to seek clarification on the rules from all airlines flying through the UAE.