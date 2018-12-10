Are You Being Guilt-Tripped Into Buying Extra Christmas Presents This Year?

You might think you’re being polite by buying your cousin’s new boyfriend’s mum a Christmas present this year, but you could be contributing to the millions of unwanted gifts going to waste.

Animal charity WWF says these presents are going to waste because people feel pressured into giving them for fear of looking cheap or having bad manners.

More than a third (39 per cent) of people who celebrate Christmas buy more gifts than they would like, according to the poll of more than 1,500 people. This means the UK public could receive up to 70 million unwanted gifts this year – an average of one to two per person, WWF said.

“The festive season is for spending time with friends and family and we shouldn’t feel pressured into buying more than we need,” Ben Fogle, broadcaster and WWF ambassador said.