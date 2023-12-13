Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actors Pay Tribute To Late Co-Star Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher in character as Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Universal Television via Getty Images

Several Brooklyn Nine-Nine actors shared their remembrances of former co-star Andre Braugher with posts on social media on Tuesday evening.

Andre died on Monday at the age of 61 after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed to The New York Times.

While the Emmy-winning actor starred in many TV shows and films over the course of his career, he stood out for his portrayal of the beloved Capt. Raymond Holt on hit comedy sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Terry Crews, who starred alongside Andre as Lt. Terry Jeffords on the show, which aired from 2013 to 2021, was the first member of the cast to post a tribute.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious ears watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon,” Terry wrote on Instagram.

He added: “You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

Dirk Blocker, who played Michael Hitchcock on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, wrote that Braugher was “fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer”.

“I am devastated. I love him,” Dirk wrote on Instagram. “The nine years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

In an emotional tribute, Joe Lo Truglio, who portrayed Det. Charles Boyle, described Andre as a powerful actor, pointing out that he knew the importance of his role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which he portrayed a Black gay police captain in the New York Police Department, and that he was very proud of it.

Joe also shared his memory of Andre often singing during lunch, “belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found.”

“At first, it was odd because well... *it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*... but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice,” Joe wrote.

He added: “I miss him so much already. What an honour to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful.”

O Captain. My Captain. pic.twitter.com/ekGFz3EUTG — Marc Evan Jackson (@MarcEvanJackson) December 13, 2023

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Andre’s on-screen husband, Kevin, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, kept his tribute short but sweet, posting a photo of the two of them embracing on set with the caption: “O Captain. My Captain.”

Joel McKinnon Miller, who played Norm Scully on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, shared a brief tribute sending condolences to Andre’s family. Chelsea Peretti, who played Holt’s quirky and comedic assistant Gina Linetti, shared her former co-stars’ posts on Instagram before penning her own.

“Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep,” she wrote.

“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick,” she continued. “Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t.”