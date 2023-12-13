Kate Micucci, Big Bang Theory Actor, Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Kate Micucci has undergone surgery for lung cancer.
Kate, who appeared as a recurring character on The Big Bang Theory and is one half of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, told fans about her diagnosis on TikTok last Friday.
“This is not a TikTok, it’s a SickTok,” the 43-year-old actor said from her hospital bed. “I had lung cancer surgery yesterday.”
Kate called discovering her cancer “really weird,” explaining: “I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so, uh, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out — I’m all good.”
While smoking is a huge risk factor for lung cancer, the American Cancer Society says it can also be caused by exposure to radon, secondhand smoke, air pollution or other pollutants.
“It’s been a little bit of a trip. I’ll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it. Can’t wait to be painting more,” said Kate, who is also an artist and illustrator.
“Why am I still talking?” she asked herself in a goofy voice. “Cause I’m on drugs!”
The video continued with footage of Kate walking down the hall of the hospital with an IV and giving the camera a thumbs up.
She talked more about what prompted her diagnosis in the comment section.
Asked if she had any symptoms, she told a fan: “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high. So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”