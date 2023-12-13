Kate Micucci, Big Bang Theory Actor, Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Actor Kate Micucci shared her lung cancer diagnosis with fans last week. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

Actor Kate Micucci has undergone surgery for lung cancer.

Kate, who appeared as a recurring character on The Big Bang Theory and is one half of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, told fans about her diagnosis on TikTok last Friday.

“This is not a TikTok, it’s a SickTok,” the 43-year-old actor said from her hospital bed. “I had lung cancer surgery yesterday.”

Advertisement

Kate called discovering her cancer “really weird,” explaining: “I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life so, uh, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out — I’m all good.”

While smoking is a huge risk factor for lung cancer, the American Cancer Society says it can also be caused by exposure to radon, secondhand smoke, air pollution or other pollutants.

“It’s been a little bit of a trip. I’ll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it. Can’t wait to be painting more,” said Kate, who is also an artist and illustrator.

“Why am I still talking?” she asked herself in a goofy voice. “Cause I’m on drugs!”

The video continued with footage of Kate walking down the hall of the hospital with an IV and giving the camera a thumbs up.

Advertisement

She talked more about what prompted her diagnosis in the comment section.