Zac Efron Just Paid Tribute To Matthew Perry While Accepting A Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The Monday, High School Musical star Zac Efron was given a Hollywood Walk of Fame star for the category of motion pictures.



He accepted the accolade with his The Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and the film’s director, Sean Durkin.



Both Jeremy and Sean gave speeches ― but Zac’s speech included a touching tribute to Matthew Perry, the Friends star who died in October of this year.



Both actors worked on the 2009 movie 17 Again, where they played the adult and teen versions of each other, respectively.



In his speech, Zac praised the guidance Matthew gave him on the set of the movie.



“I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on 17 Again,” the actor said in a speech recorded by Variety.

“Collaborating with him and [the film’s director Bur Steers], it was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew,” Zac said.



“Thinking about you a lot today,” the actor finished, before looking upwards at the sky.

It’s not the actor’s first tribute to Matthew Perry

